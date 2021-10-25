Warm, breezy start to the workweek

Good morning, folks!

Temperatures this morning have fallen into the 40s and 50s under a clear sky. Sunny conditions will continue throughout this Monday afternoon. Winds will increase as we get close to the noon hour with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temps will increase and exceed the seasonal temps into the upper 70s and mid 80s. Windy conditions overnight and into Tuesday as gusts will increase up to 40 mph as a front moves into the region.

There is the potential for severe weather on Tuesday evening into the late hours. The SPC outlook has our eastern counties under a slight risk, while central parts of the Panhandle sit under a marginal risk. The main risk is damaging winds and hail, but there is a possibility of a tornado threat as well. Cooler temps will settle after this front.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas