Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a warm and windy day. Temperatures for this afternoon will be in the 80s for the High Plains. In eastern New Mexico, we have a Red Flag Warning that will remain in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. MDT. Do take precautions, since we are seeing dry and windy conditions. During the evening hours, we could expect scattered thunderstorms in eastern New Mexico and western counties in the Panhandles. For today, the Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area under the Marginal and Slight Risk. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. For tomorrow morning, we will wake up with cool temperatures ranging from the upper-40s to low-60s. In the eastern portions of the Texas Panhandle, we could expect scattered thunderstorms in the early morning hours of Thursday. We will keep you posted. Have a great Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel