Good afternoon,

Today is a transition day between mild conditions, and colder weather. This afternoon is turning out to be quite windy with northwest winds of 25 to 45 mph. Temperatures should tradeoff between the upper 50’s and 60’s. Amarillo will be on the cusp, with a high around 60. Tonight, will see brisk north winds of 10 to 20 mph, with numbers falling into the 20’s, and wind chills in the teens.

Also, as of this writing, scattered flurries or pockets of light snow may cross the Panhandles from north to south during the early morning hours of tomorrow, followed by a clearing sky in the afternoon. Trace amounts to nearly 1.5 inches of snow could fall across our central and western counties. Amarillo might see a dusting, or slightly more around sunrise. Temperatures look to moderate into the 40’s during the afternoon. Sunday should be mild with highs around 60, while Monday (Valentine’s Day), may reach close to 70!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris