Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s-40s, a mild start for some. Temps will increase into the 70s for this afternoon. Winds will also pickup by mid morning with gusts up to 40 mph. These elements will create some fire concerns across the Panhandle. A fire weather warning will go in effect at noon until 8 p.m. Temp will stay above average until tomorrow. For Wednesday, a front will push through the region allowing for the potential of some moisture. Rain will be likely starting in the evening then transitioning to snow overnight. This will be a fast moving system as it is expected to move out by the mid morning.

Temps will be back to seasonal to end the workweek. Warm and sunny conditions look to continue into the weekend.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas