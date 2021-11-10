Warm and windy afternoon

Good morning, folks!

Cloud conditions to start the day and temps holding steady in the 40s and 50s. We at looking at another great afternoon with temps increasing into the 70s. The cloud cover will move out by mid-morning and winds will begin to pick up as a cold front will push into the Panhandle. We could see gusts up to 35 mph at times here in the area. The front is set to be out of the viewing area by the late hours.

For your Veterans Day temps will be in the 60s with breezy conditions once again. But the cooler air seems to settle into the area by Friday with temps only climbing into the 50s. Temps will rebound by the weekend.

Have a great Hump Day.

Maria Pasillas