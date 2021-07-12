Warm and dry start to the workweek

Hello everyone,

This afternoon will be warmer than yesterday with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures should heat back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s with Amarillo topping out around 90. Tomorrow and Wednesday will follow suit with sunshine, breezy conditions, and highs in the low to mid 90’s. By Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, however, muggy and less hot weather returns with temperatures hovering in the 80’s during the afternoon hours. Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms could return for each evening.

Have a safe and enjoyable Monday afternoon everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris