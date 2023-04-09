Good evening, everyone!

We had a warm day in the 70’s with some rain. What a great way to start the week with some moisture. We can expect showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the southern counties of the Texas Panhandle and portions of Eastern New Mexico under Marginal Risk. Our highest rain chances for this evening are going to be in our southeastern counties in the Texas Panhandle. Rain accumulation is expected to be light and we could possibly see hail, gusty winds, and lightning. We are waking up with cool temperatures in the 40’s for Monday morning. Afternoon temperatures for tomorrow afternoon are expected to be warm in the 70’s. Make sure to plan accordingly for Easter activities this evening. Have a great Easter Sunday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel