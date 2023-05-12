Good morning, everyone!

For today, we are expecting a warm and pleasant day ahead. Temperatures for this afternoon will range from the mid-70’s to low 90’s. Fortunately, light winds will be in our favor for today. On Friday morning, we will wake up with temps ranging from the upper-40’s to low 60’s. We are tracking a cold front coming in, which will cool down temps into the 60’s for this weekend. Scattered thundershowers are expected for this Mother’s Day weekend, as well. Looking ahead to the middle of the next workweek, we are seeing those temperatures increasing into the 80’s. Have a great Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel