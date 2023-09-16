Good Saturday everyone,

Following the many consecutive days of unseasonably cool temperatures and copious rainfall accumulations, a brief pattern change will take hold, leading to warmer and dryer conditions across the High Plains. A strong ridge pattern will follow as the system that contributed to the severe weather and precipitation departs our area to the east. Unlike days of calm and sultry conditions, this new ridge pattern will promote primarily clear skies and warm temperatures approaching the mid and upper 80’s into Monday. Some locations, especially within the Canadian River valley and areas residing off the Caprock, may even reach the low 90’s. Please take advantage of this short duration of beautifully clear and warm weather, as once again, starting Tuesday, a broad upper-level disturbance encroaches upon the Panhandles, helping to encourage rainfall with likely thunderstorms. Given the potent characteristics of the anticipated trough, severe weather in the region is not out of the question. Timewise, it still needs to be closer to pinpoint any details confidently. Regardless, I’ll keep you updated as the system nears our area.

Forecaster Landry Judd