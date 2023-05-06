Good evening, everyone!

We had a warm day in the 80’s and low 90’s. Eastern New Mexico is under a Red Flag Warning from noon to 8 p.m. MDT. Since we are seeing dry and windy conditions, do take precaution for today. For tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up with cool temps win the upper 40’s and 50’s. We can expect another warm day ahead for Sunday in the 80’s and 90’s. Breezy winds will be in our favor for Sunday. We could expect showers and storms in our southeast corner of the viewing area. The Storm Prediction Center has our southeastern counties of the Texas Panhandle in the general thunderstorm, marginal, and slight risk areas for severe weather on Sunday. We will keep you updated. Heading into the next workweek, we can expect warm to hot temps varying in the 80’s and 90’s. Moisture for this next week will also be in our favor for the next couple of days heading into the weekend. Have a great Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel