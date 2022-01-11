Warm and breezy January afternoon

Good morning, folks!

A cold morning with temps in the 20s and 30s across the Panhandle. Clear skies will continue throughout this morning before some cloud cover will move into the area by this evening. Overall, mostly sunny for the day. Winds will also increase as we approach the noon hour with the occasional gusts up to 30 mph. However, calm conditions once again as we end the day. A ridge pattern continues, giving us the same dry northwest flow aloft.

The next seven days look to remain quiet with a front moving into the plains on Friday. Winds will increase and cooler temps expected for Saturday.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas