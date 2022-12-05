Good morning, everyone!

We should expect a warm and breezy day in the Panhandle. Winds are expected to be light to breezy for today. Clouds will be present in the morning, but then we clear up by the afternoon leading us into a sunny and breezy rest of the day. We are seeing a possibility for some scattered evening showers on Wednesday, as well (40%). Rain is expected to be light and moderate as it falls across the panhandle that evening. Overall, we can expect a pleasant fall week with temperatures in the 60’s Tuesday and Wednesday. Afterwards, those temperatures will drop to the 50’s for the rest of the week.

Forecaster Mari Ferrel