Good evening, everyone!

It was an active day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were extremely strong from the west, around 45 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 68 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 60’s and Low 70’s range. Multiple different hazards are in effect today from tornadic severe weather to blowing dust and high winds. Stay tuned to our website and our News Stations KAMR and KCIT for live coverage and updates. For the rest of the area to the west of these storms, very high winds are still expected. Gusts over 80 mph are possible with sustained winds around 50 mph. The rest of this week will be warm and breezy, but a cold front will enter our area on Thursday dropping our temps back to the 40’s and 50’s, with the chance for a rain/snow mix in the forecast.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel