Very windy start to our weekend! Check out my weekend weather outlook here

Good Saturday morning,

The widely scattered thunderstorms from early this morning will give way to very windy weather. As an upper-level low exits to our east – strong northwesterly winds of 25 to 45 mph, will commence with gusts possibly as high as 60 mph. Needless to say, this becomes an annoying and dangerous wind. Be aware of areas of blowing dust and reduced visibility. If traveling in a high-profile vehicle, watch out for sudden and dangerous crosswinds. And of course, there could be an elevated wildfire threat. Please stay cognizant about all wildfire concerns! Wind speeds should drop off quickly after sunset.

Temperature-wise, today should see highs in the cool 50’s and low 60’s. Tomorrow promises to be a much calmer day with sunshine and a blend of 50’s. Monday (February 1), will be warmer with a mix of 60’s, while Tuesday could reach into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Windy and cooler weather makes a return for the middle and latter part of the week.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris