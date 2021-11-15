Very warm temps to start the workweek

Good morning, folks!

We are starting this Monday morning with some decent temps outside. Most of us are sitting in the mid 30s to low 40s. For this afternoon temps will not reflect fall as we will see them increasing into the 70s and 80s. A very warm start to the week. For Tuesday we will have similar conditions with even warmer temps and low relative humidity. These factors will create a fire concern for Tuesday afternoon.

As usual, we are tracking a few fronts this week. The first one will move in Tuesday into Wednesday. This will drop our temps significantly back into the 50s. No precipitation is expected. The other two will arrive by the end of the workweek and into next week.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas