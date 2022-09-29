Good morning, folks!

A pleasant start to this morning with temps in the 50s and 60s. We are tracking light winds and clear skies. Highs for this afternoon will be in the upper 80s once again with mostly sunny skies. For Friday, temps will also be in the 80s, but winds will increase with some gusts up to 25 mph. Expect slightly cooler temps for the weekend and breezy conditions. Temps will continue to remain above normal for the next five days as that ridge continue across the Lone Star State. However, tracking our next disturbance by next week that could bring a few isolated storms and cooler temps for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas