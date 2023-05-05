Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Highs will range in the 80s to mid-90s for today with occasionally windy conditions. A dryline pushed to the east yesterday afternoon into Oklahoma leaving us with a very dry environment for today. Humidity is between 20 to 30 percent but will drop to the single digits this afternoon. A fire threat will be in effect in our eastern counties of New Mexico. For this morning, a Dense Fog Advisory is also in effect until 8 a.m. as visibility has dropped to less than 1/4 of a mile. Allow for some extra time this morning and expect to see very warm temps for the next seven days across the High Plains.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas