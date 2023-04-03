Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. Conditions for today will be similar to the past couple of days, meaning high winds and fire concerns. Gusts could increase up to 40 mph with sustain winds up to 25. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect until Tuesday at midnight. Humidity is expected to fall into the single digits for today and tomorrow with gust potential for Tuesday up to 70 mph. Highs for this evening will be in the 80’s and low 90’s. A cold front is expected to move through the region Tuesday afternoon. Cold airmass will settle in on Wednesday as temps will fall back into the 60’s. Then back to seasonal for the end of the workweek and even warmer for Eastern weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas