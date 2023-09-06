Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting another pleasant start to the morning. On your way to school and work for the 8 o’clock hour, temps will be mild ranging from the upper 50s to low 70s. For this afternoon, temps will be very warm in the upper 80s and 90s across the High Plains. Some counties could expect a possible isolated thunderstorm and shower this Wednesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has our southwestern counties of the viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk. We are not expecting any severe weather for this event, just some possible general storms and light showers. The main concern will be lightning if any thunderstorms do develop. We are waking up to another clear and mild start for Thursday morning in the 60s and low 70s. We could have a few towns tomorrow afternoon break record highs. Triple-digit temps will be present throughout the area. Please be cautious if you need to be outdoors Thursday afternoon. Great news for the end of the weekend! We are tracking a cooldown into the 80s and 90s as we start this next coming week. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel