Good morning, everyone!

We had a pleasant and mild start for the High Plains this morning. Unfortunately, summer-like temperatures will persist for this afternoon and the next couple of days, as well. Today’s afternoon temperatures will moderate to the upper 80s and low 90s. The ridging over our area continues to move eastward. Because of the weak ridge, we could expect a few possible stray thunderstorms and showers this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk. We are not expecting severe weather this evening, but a few general thunderstorms could have the potential to pulse strong.

As we wake up Thursday morning, temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s. Hot temps and breezy wind conditions will continue for the next couple of days. If we look towards the next new week, we are expecting a slight cooldown into the mid-80s and some rain chances. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel