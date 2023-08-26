Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a nice and mild start to the morning. Temps for the eight o’clock hour will be in the 60’s and 70’s. For this afternoon and evening, we have a slight chance for stray showers and storms in our western counties. The Storm Prediction Center has the viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk. We are not expecting any severe weather, but a stray thunderstorm could have the potential to pulse strong. This afternoon temperatures will range from the low 80’s to 100’s. For the start of the new week, we are expecting bearable temperatures in the upper 80’s. Have a great weekend!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel