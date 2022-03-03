Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the Panhandle, a mild start to the day. We are currently sitting under a clear sky. For this afternoon, the warming trend continues therefore, temperatures in the 80s. Cloud cover will also increase as we progress into the afternoon with winds picking up giving us some breezy conditions. There is a Fire Weather Warning for northwestern part of the area as we are going to be tracking some gusty winds, high temperatures, and low humidity. That warning in effect until 7 p.m. A watch is also in effect until Friday favoring or western counties for those similar conditions.

A slim chance of moisture is still in place for Friday overnight into Saturday as a front moves in. Overall, very low chance for some shower activity but still could be possible. We are also keeping a track on Sunday as a secondary front will also move into the region giving us a potential for some showers for our eastern counties.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas