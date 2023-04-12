Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 50s. Conditions for this afternoon will be pleasant and enjoyable as a ridge pattern persists over the country. Highs will range in 80s with winds on the breezy side. Expect gusty winds up to 40 mph through the rest of the workweek. There will be a Fire Weather Warning across our northwestern counties until this evening. We are still forecasting a slight chance for t-showers on Thursday afternoon. This will all depend on how the dryline is moving across the Panhandle. Areas currently favored are our central counties. A cold front will drop temps on Saturday into the 60s and 70s.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas