Good morning, everyone!

We will have another chilly start this Thursday morning. Highly recommend wearing a jacket as you head out the door due to temps lingering in the 40s. As we head into the afternoon hours, we are anticipating a pleasant fall afternoon. Thursday’s afternoon temps will feel “summer-like” in the low to upper 80s. The warming trend will continue on into the weekend. As we wake up Friday morning, temperatures will be cool in the 40s and low 50s. Dry conditions will persist for the next few days due to the ridging over the area. This leads to the area experiencing fair and dry conditions underneath the ridge. Some good news for the next coming workweek! The latest models are showing thunderstorms and showers for Tuesday and Wednesday. The moisture we are anticipating will be from remnants of Hurricane Norma and the Gulf of Mexico ahead of the low-pressure system. Have a good and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel