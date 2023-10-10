Good morning, everyone!

We are anticipating summer-like temps this Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will range from the low to upper 80s. A weak shortwave trough in eastern New Mexico is expected to move through portions of the High Plains, which will help with thunderstorm development in that area. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the western counties under the General Thunderstorm risk. We are not expecting severe weather this evening. Possible thunderstorms will develop along the NM/TX state line this afternoon and move towards the east.

As we wake up Wednesday morning, temps will be cool ranging from the upper 40s to low 60s. This coming Thursday will be a very breezy day. Wind gusts are anticipated to exceed 40 mph. Due to the strong winds and dry conditions, this could lead to elevated fire weather conditions for portions of the High Plains. Good news for this weekend! We are tracking a cold front for the midweek. This will help with the slight cooldown into the 60s as we head into this weekend.

Forecaster Mari Ferrel