Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a very warm and pleasant day. Monday afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s. Pleasant light winds will be in our favor for today. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of our viewing area in the general thunderstorm and marginal risk for today. Accumulation for this evening is expected to be light but we will keep you updated in case any thunderstorm turns severe. For Tuesday morning, we will wake up with cool temps ranging from the upper-40s to low 60s. We can expect more precipitation for the High Plains for the next couple of days. Have a great Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel