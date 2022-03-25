Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40s this morning with clear skies. Temps this afternoon will continue to be warmer than previous days with the warming trend continuing into Monday. Temps for today in the 70s with calm winds. Highs in the 80s for Saturday through Monday. A ridge continues to buildup to the west allowing for warm temps to take place. Tracking a low-pressure system that will move into the region on Tuesday/Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms could develop on Tuesday evening with showers ongoing for Wednesday. The SPC has a 15 percent chance for our eastern counties to see a risk of severe weather. The system could change its track, therefore more details as we get closer to this day. Cooler temps are expected however behind the front for the middle of the next workweek.

Have a great weekend,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas