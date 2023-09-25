Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a cool to mild start this morning in the 50s and 60s. An area of high pressure will settle over our viewing area today. This high pressure will bring us some fair-weather conditions and sunny skies. Afternoon temps will be unseasonably warm in the 80s for the High Plains. The light winds for today will have a southerly direction. Tuesday’s morning temperatures will be cool in the 50s and 60s, once again. There is some great news for our southwestern counties. We are tracking a possibility for a few isolated thunderstorms in eastern New Mexico. As of now, the latest models are showing the thunderstorms dissipate as soon as they cross the NM/TX state line. For this workweek, temperatures will remain above seasonal in the 90s. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel