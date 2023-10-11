Good morning, everyone!

It will be a pleasant morning ahead. Temps will be cool to mild. Even though we are in the fall season, it will feel like summer this afternoon. Wednesday’s afternoon temperatures will range from the low 80s to the low 90s. Breezy winds will accompany the unseasonably warm temps. Wind gusts during our peak wind hours could be up to 30 mph.

As we wake up Thursday morning, temps will be pleasantly mild in the 50s and 60s. We have a few weather alerts in effect for Thursday afternoon. As of this writing, most of our viewing area is under a Fire Weather Watch. It will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT. Due to the strong winds and low relative humidity, please try to be proactive and take precautions to prevent wildfires. Disposing of cigarettes properly and obeying burn bans in your county are just a few tips. A cooldown is expected for the end of the week into the 60s. The 2023 Solar Eclipse will occur in the Western Hemisphere on Saturday, October 14. The best time to look at the peak of the eclipse will be at 11: 43 a.m. CDT for the Amarillo area. Have a safe and great Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel