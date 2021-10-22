Very warm afternoon to end the workweek

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Friday morning under some cloudy conditions for our northern counties. Temps have fallen into the 50s across the majority of the Panhandle. Fog could be a concern for some of us here in the area this morning. Be sure to give yourself extra time if making a morning commute. A low pressure system with an attached warm front will continue to push into the region. Temps will climb into the 80s for this afternoon. Showers possible to the SE and eastern. Overall, dry conditions.

For the next seven days, winds will begin to increase on Saturday. Two fronts will move in trying to drop our temps some but still expect warm temps into Tuesday. Then we cool back down into the 60s by the middle of the next workweek.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas