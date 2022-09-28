Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50’s and 60’s. We are looking at another day filled with plenty of sunshine and highs above normal. A ridge pattern will persist over the region for today and next week. Forecasted highs across the area today will be in the mid to upper 80’s. A stationary front will continue to sit across the Texas Panhandle with not much expected from this. For the rest of the workweek expect a copy and paste forecast with highs in the upper 80’s and breezy conditions at times. Slightly cooler temps for the weekend with a front by next week. Out to Florida quickly, hurricane Ian has strengthened to a category 4 with sustain winds up to 140 mph at 4 a.m. CDT.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas