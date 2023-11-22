Hello everyone!

Today, the heavy travel day before Thanksgiving, should be fine. The weather will be sunny with light southwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 60’s during the afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 67. Thanksgiving Day will continue to be pleasant with sunshine, light westerly winds, and highs in the 60’s. Friday, however, may turn blustery and much colder with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s. The downward trend in temperatures looks to continue into the weekend with the numbers only in the 30’s and low 40’s for Saturday, and possibly back into the 40’s and low 50’s on Sunday.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow will be likely by Friday night into Saturday. Please stay up with our latest forecast as we travel into the weekend!

Have a safe and wonderful holiday week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris