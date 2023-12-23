Good Saturday everyone,

We may be two days behind the winter solstice, but we had an unusual spring like afternoon of stormy weather across the viewing area. A powerful squall line developed in eastern New Mexico early this afternoon, travelling east northeast at near highway speeds. Portions of the squall line even achieved severe criteria, producing wind gusts in excess of 60 mph with penny to dime sized hail as it moved through our southwest counties and even Amarillo. This complex of storms continues its track east northeast into the eastern TX Panhandles, in which a marginal risk has been maintained until midnight. On the backside of this system a strong cold front will sweep through ushering cooler temperatures in the lower 40’s along with breezy conditions for Christmas Eve. Thankfully Christmas Day appears to be relatively pleasant with mostly clear skies and lighter winds than Christmas Eve.

Forecaster Landry Judd