Happy Veteran’s Day,

Gorgeous weather will persist through the rest of the weekend and through the bulk of the work week. High temperatures, starting Monday, will exhibit a gradual incline from the upper 60’s all the way into the upper 70’s and potentially low 80’s on Thursday. Unfortunately, blustery conditions will likely accompany the balmy weather, with intermittent wind gusts upwards or higher than 30 mph, especially from Tuesday through Thursday evening. These breezy conditions coupled with the bone-dry humidity and plentiful parched vegetation will likely yield at least elevated fire conditions through the mid and late work week. Additionally, the absence of precipitation chances for the entirety of next week will only compound the fire threat. Otherwise, look forward to an unseasonably warm early to mid-November, as it probably won’t be long before we are back to freezing weather and gloomy skies once again.

Forecaster Landry Judd