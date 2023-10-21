Good evening everyone,

Summer-like temperatures will take hold of the high plains throughout the weekend, as temperatures will climb into the upper 80’s and potentially the low 90’s for some locations. Fortunately, this unseasonal heat will be brief as we will see a gradual cooldown starting Monday in the low 80’s and continuing to decline into the low 70’s and upper 60’s through the middle and late work week. In addition to this seasonal cooldown, fantastic rain chances exist throughout the entire region starting late Tuesday evening through Thursday as a disturbance ejects from the southwest. The most aggressive models suggest that a select few locations may pick up an inch or 2 of rain, but the most likely scenario is that most areas receive a few tenths of an inch during this event. Severe weather associated with this system is not anticipated as of right now, in which most of the rainfall will likely be from classic innocuous showers and weak thunderstorms.

Forecaster Landry Judd