Hello everyone!

We are seeing a mostly sunny day with occasionally breezy southwest winds of 10 to 25 mph, and temperatures in the 80’s and low 90’s. Amarillo should top out near 87. Tomorrow and Wednesday will heat up into the low to mid 90’s, while Thursday, Friday, and Saturday should be in the mid to upper 80’s. By the way, the autumn season officially begins at 1:50 am on Saturday.

Regarding precipitation – a slight chance of thunderstorms will be possible across our eastern counties for today and tomorrow, followed by widely scattered activity for the rest of the week. Please remember to stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location, and seek shelter until it passes by. Any thunderstorm that develops could produce sudden downburst winds, lightning, pockets of small hail, and locally heavy downpours.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris