Good morning, everyone!

It will be another cool start this morning. For this Monday afternoon, we are tracking above-average temperatures. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s. There is a weak shortwave trough which is expected to move into the Panhandles which could help with thunderstorm development. An isolated thunderstorm and shower are possible this afternoon in our western counties. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the western counties under the General Thunderstorm risk. We are not expecting any severe weather this afternoon, but a possible general thunderstorm could have the potential to pulse strong.

Tuesday morning temperatures will be cool, once again, in the 40s and 50s. We are continuing to track above seasonal temps in the mid-80s to upper-80s for the next couple of days. Another cooldown for midweek is expected. Temperatures will linger in the 60s and 70s for the end of the week into the weekend. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel