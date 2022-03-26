Good Saturday morning everyone,

Today is starting out clear and chilly with morning lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light west – southwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, soaring into the upper 70’s and 80’s this afternoon. Amarillo could top out around 82. Tomorrow will be even warmer with a blend of 80’s, if not a few low 90’s. Dare I say that the air conditioners might come in handy! The hot and breezy low 90’s look probable for Monday, followed by the windy and slightly cooler upper 70’s and low 80’s on Tuesday. Also, there is a slight chance of evening thunderstorms across our eastern counties for Tuesday. Severe weather might be a possibility! Stay tuned to updated forecasts.

In the meantime, enjoy our beautiful spring weather, while staying mindful of the potential wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris