Good afternoon, everyone!

We are expecting a seasonal afternoon for the High Plains. We have a ridge over the region which is bringing us fair and quiet weather conditions. Unfortunately, with the ridge in place it is keeping us from receiving the much-needed moisture for the area. Afternoon temps for today will be in the upper 60s and 70s. Winds will remain light this evening and overnight. As we wake up on Tuesday morning, temperatures will be cool, once again, in the upper 30s and 40s. Mild temps and high wind conditions are expected for midweek, due to a cold front moving through on Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 30-40 mph on Wednesday. Afterwards, we are tracking a warming trend for the week. Afternoon temps are expected to range from the mid 70s to mid 80s the next couple days and remain unseasonably warm. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel