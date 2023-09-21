Good morning, everyone!

It’ll be a mild and cloudy start this Thursday morning. We could expect to have a few passing light showers this morning. For this Thursday afternoon, we are tracking very warm temperatures in the 80s for the High Plains. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop in our western counties, as well. The Storm Prediction Center has our eastern counties under the General Thunderstorm risk and our western counties under the Marginal risk for severe weather. Main threats for today will be pockets of large hail up to quarter sized and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. The tornado threat is low, but not absent for portions of SW Kansas. As we wake up Friday morning, temperatures will be cool to mild in the 50s and 60s. Unfortunately, looks like a ridge will settle over the High Plains tomorrow which will keep us dry and warm for the end of the workweek. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel