Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a much warmer start to the morning compared to Monday. For the eight o’clock hour, temps are expected to be in the upper 40s for the Amarillo area. It will be a cool start for everyone heading to school and work. This afternoon will be unseasonably warm for the High Plains. Afternoon temps will be ranging from the low to mid 80s. Winds are expected to become breezy after midday and carry on into the afternoon. Minimal cloud cover will be present this afternoon, along with the above seasonal temps. As we wake up Wednesday morning, temperatures will range from the mid 40s to the low 50s. A cold front is in the forecast for Wednesday morning. This front will bring high wind conditions with it. Wind gusts could reach up to 35-40 mph tomorrow. For the next couple of days, we are expecting upper-level ridging which will allow for dry conditions in the area. Temps for the end of the week could reach up to the upper 80s and a few low 90s are not impossible. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel