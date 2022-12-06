Good morning, everyone!

We are looking at another unseasonably warm day. We will be in 60’s for our temp in the Panhandle today. For Wednesday, we are looking at a possibility for scattered rain showers in the evening and overnight. On Friday, we are also expecting a chance for some evening showers in our southeastern counties in our viewing area. Overall, we should be seeing temps in the high 50’s and low 60’s for the rest of the week and weekend. We will keep an eye out on the chance of precipitation and update regularly. Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel