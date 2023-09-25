Hello everyone!

This afternoon looks to be sunny and nice with south-southeasterly winds of 5 to 15 mph, and highs in the 80’s. Tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with sunshine and highs in the 80’s and low 90’s, while Friday, Saturday, and Sunday could top out in the mid to upper 80’s.

Regarding rainfall chances, as of this writing, thunderstorm prospects look to stay minimal through Friday, but show a slight uptick for the upcoming weekend.

Have a safe and wonderful week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris