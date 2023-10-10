Hello everyone!

The slightly cool weather from this morning with lows in the 50’s will give way to sunshine and breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the upper 80’s, while tomorrow looks to be breezy with southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, and highs warming close to 90. Thursday will top out in the 70’s and low 80’s, while much cooler weather will roll in for Friday and Saturday with numbers falling into the 60’s to around 70. Sunday should see highs warm into the 70’s.

By the way, just a reminder – the annular solar eclipse occurs on Saturday between the hours of 10:17 am to 1:17 pm. For Amarillo and the surrounding area, the eclipse should be spectacular with nearly 85% of the sun being covered by the moon at 11:43 am. Remember not to look directly at the sun unless you have special eyewear on.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris