Unseasonably warm afternoon with quiet conditions

Good morning, folks!

A cool start to the day with temps in the 30s and 40s. Temps this afternoon will rise into the 70s across the Panhandle. A pleasant and beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and temps 20 degrees above average. Light winds for today as well from the south as we sit under a ridge like pattern. A front will dig into the region for tomorrow afternoon. Therefore, slightly cooler temps but even then, above seasonal.

Temps for the next seven days look to stay in the 60s and 70s. A few fronts will move in as well but will remain dry fronts. Unfortunately, there is no sight of precipitation in the near future for the viewing area.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas