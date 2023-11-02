Hi everyone!

The cold weather from this morning is giving way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with light southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures warming into the 60’s and low 70’s. Amarillo should top out near 72. Tomorrow looks to be even warmer with light winds, and a return to the 70’s and low 80’s. Saturday and Sunday may stay unseasonably mild with the 70’s and low 80’s, while cooler weather could return toward the middle part of next week.

No rain or snow is expected for the remainder of the week, or over this upcoming weekend.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week!

Chief meteorologist John Harris