Good morning, everyone!

It will be a much chillier start to what we have experienced the last week. Morning temperatures will linger in the 30s and 40s, with a few of our northern counties close to freezing. Throughout the day, we will remain unseasonably cool. The latest models are showing pockets of sprinkles and drizzle throughout the day. As of this morning, there is around a 15-20% chance for precipitation. It is a very slim chance for precipitation. The main part of the showers will mainly linger in our southern counties (south of I-40). Accumulation will be very light today. For the rest of the area, overcast and cool conditions will persist throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will moderate into the 40s and 50s.

As we wake up on Friday morning, temperatures will remain chilly in the 20s and 30s. Most towns in the High Plains tomorrow morning will be below freezing. Make sure to bring in sensitive plants and drip your faucets. There are a few models that show pockets of drizzle throughout the afternoon on Friday. For the holiday weekend, temperatures will warm up into the 60s and dry conditions will persist. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel