Good afternoon, everyone!

Our afternoon temperatures today will be slightly cooler due to the cold front that is pushing south, at this time. Temps are forecasted to range from the upper 60s to the upper 80s. Sunny skies and breezy winds will accompany the warm temperatures. Winds will range from 15-25 mph ahead and behind the front. Wind gusts could reach up to 25-30 mph. Unfortunately, with the dry and breezy weather, we are anticipating elevated fire weather conditions. Relative humidity values during the afternoon will get as low as the teens. With the elevated fire weather conditions present, make sure to take any precautions necessary to help prevent wildfires. Obeying burn bans and avoiding activities with open flames or sparks are just a few safety tips. As we wake up on Thursday morning, temperatures will be chilly in the 30s and 40s. The latest models show passing rain showers during the morning and afternoon. We have a slight chance for precipitation (15%) in our southern counties of the viewing area. Accumulation is anticipated to remain light. Thursday’s temperatures will linger in the 40s and 50s. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel