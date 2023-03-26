Good Sunday morning, everyone!

The early morning hours will see a partly cloudy sky with frozen lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with light northerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, moderating into the upper 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 60. Tomorrow and Tuesday will follow suit with an afternoon blend of 50’s and low 60’s, while Wednesday looks to turn breezy with highs in the low 70’s. The windy 70’s will continue on Thursday, followed by the windy 60’s for Friday. Regarding the chances of rain, our weather will continue to be high and dry with just a slight opportunity for thunderstorms across the eastern counties on Thursday. In the meantime, anytime the dry westerly winds blow, a wildfire threat will be present. Please stay very alert to all wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and enjoyable start to the new week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris