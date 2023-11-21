Good morning, everyone!

We will have another chilly start for the High Plains this morning along with breezy wind conditions. Temps will linger in the 30s and low 40s this morning. The surface pressure gradient over the area will remain tightened, which will lead to us having blustery conditions again. Winds from the north throughout the day will range from 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 35-45 mph. The strongest winds will occur during the morning and early afternoon hours. Wind speeds will start to decrease by the late evening. Tuesday’s afternoon temps will be cool just below-average. Afternoon temps will linger in the 50’s across the area. Sunny skies will also be present along with the cool temps.

As we wake up on Wednesday morning, it will be a cold start. Temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s. It will be a pleasant day to travel for the holiday tomorrow. We will anticipate light winds and mild temps. On Thanksgiving, temps will be similar in the upper 50s and 60s. We are tracking a cold front for Thursday evening. The front will knock temperatures down by around 20 degrees. Forecasted temps on Friday will linger in the mid 40s. As of this time, we have little confidence on a slight chance for mixed showers on Saturday. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel